Oil Climbs After Trump Threatens to Sink Iranian Gunboats

IRGC attack boats harassing a U.S. Coast Guard cutter in the Persian Gulf, April 15 (USN) By The Maritime Executive 04-22-2020 02:46:11

Oil markets rallied on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump raised the prospect of armed confrontation with Iranian forces in the Persian Gulf. Iranian attack boats have recently harassed U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard forces in the region by making repeated close approaches at high speed, and Trump said that he has asked the Navy to respond kinetically if it happens again.

"I have instructed the United States Navy to shoot down [sic] and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea," Trump wrote in a Twitter message at 0808 Eastern time.

At the moment of the tweet, the NYMEX West Texas Intermediate (WTI) front-month contract - the benchmark for American crude oil - was trading at about $11.52 per barrel. It began a rally about 20 minutes later, and by 0945 it had risen about 40 percent to peak at $16.12 per barrel. The increase is believed to reflect investor optimism that instability in the Strait of Hormuz could restrict Persian Gulf oil shipments in an oversupplied market.

As recently as Monday, the WTI was trading in negative territory due to low demand and brimming domestic storage capacity, and it is still valued far below the break-even price for most American producers. This unprecedented, rapid collapse has devastating consequences for the U.S. oil industry.

"[Trump's] tweet is likely a . . . response to recent IRGC(N) harassment of the US navy, as well as an attempt to influence events within the oil market," security consultancy Dryad Global wrote in an assessment Wednesday. "Trump’s re-election strategy has to [be] mindful of the impact upon the economy and voters that falling oil prices and COVID-19 will have."

Other analysts propose a less strategic motive for the announcement. Previous analyses have highlighted a close time relationship between Fox News programming and the president's Twitter feed; the news show Fox & Friends aired several segments on recent Iranian attack boat activity early Wednesday morning, shortly before Trump announced instructing the Navy to open fire in future encounters.

After the president's post, a Fox correspondent acknowledged this time relationship on air, observing that an Iranian attack boat segment featured on "Fox & Friends about 30 minutes before the president's tweet."