Offshore Operator Confirms PSV Incident Killed Two and Inured One

More than a week and a half after an accident occurred on one of its offshore vessels, operator Icon Offshore Berhad, issued a statement confirming the accident. The local media had reported the incident which took place on August 2 and was critical of the company for not issuing a statement.

According to the police chief, two individuals, the assistant engineer and an oiler working aboard the platform supply vessel Icon Amara were killed. A second oiler was reportedly burnt over 30 percent of his body and was in a local hospital being treated.

Built in 2011, the 3,500 dwt vessel is one of two PSVs operated by the company servicing the Sarawak oil and gas fields. The vessel can accommodate up to 60 personnel.

According to the reports, the vessel was near the Sapar Alpha platform located near Bintulu when there was an explosion at 10:30 p.m. local time on August 2. The local authorities told the media that the vessel was rocked by an explosion that was believed to have occurred in the engine room. The reports said it was so strong it blew the door to the engine room off its hinges. Crewmembers rushing to the scene said the room was filled with smoke and they found the three individuals unconscious on the deck.

The crewmembers were taken to the jetty and then to a hospital. The Health Department reported the two had died of their injuries.

Icon Offshore Berhad says the delay in reporting the incident was while it was working with its client and the local authorities. They expressed condolences to the families and said they were providing support.

The company said it was cooperating with an investigation without providing additional details on the incident. They said they expect the vessel will be restored to active service following the investigation.

