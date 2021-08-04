NSB Designs LNG-Fueled Boxship Maximizing Reefer Capacity

NSB's concept for the Eco Reefer LNG-fueled containership (NSB Group)

Germany’s NSB Group became the latest to offer up concepts for an innovative containership design. The group, which currently manages more than 50 ships representing over three million dwt with a total capacity of over 200,000 TEU, focused its design expertise on a smaller boxship seeking to incorporate the advantages of LNG propulsion to a smaller vessel.

The NSB Newbuilding department and design team, which has earned recognition for design innovation, developed a concept of a containership fully powered on liquified natural gas, to prepare for more sustainable ways of fueling vessels. “Reducing gas consumption and the emission of greenhouse gases was one focus of this concept,” the company writes in a brief preview of the design.

With a project name of Eco Reefer, the NSB Newbuilding department developed a concept of a fully LNG-operated 3,500 TEU container vessel with an increased reefer container intake of about 940 FEU.

Among the more unique design features, is the placement of the deckhouse on the forecastle deck. By placing the deckhouse with the bridge and accommodations at the front of the ship, NSB says it can optimize the container capacity on the vessel which could sail on short-sea routes or act as a feeder between regional ports and the main sea hubs. Also placing the accommodations at the front of the ship separates the living spaces from the LNG storage tanks.

To make the vessel environmentally sensitive, NSB said a modern dual-fuel, 2-stroke, slow speed, single-acting main engine would be used for propulsion. It would be fitted with a waste heat recovery system and a battery system for peak shaving. The design also provides for a shore power connection to further make the ship environmentally green.

The vessel is designed with an operating range of up to about 5,000 nautical miles with a full reefer load. The LNG would be stored in IMO Type C tanks. In addition, an MGO tank is considered as a backup in case of LNG shortage.

