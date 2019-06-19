Norway Proposes Areas for Floating Offshore Wind

By The Maritime Executive 2019-06-19 21:12:32

Norway's Ministry of Petroleum and Energy plans to open the area of Utsira Nord, off the coast of Rogaland, for applications on floating offshore wind.

The Ministry says the site in the North Sea is suitable for floating offshore wind. “I will also ask for input whether we shall open the era of Sørlige Nordsjø II, which is close to the territorial border to Denmark and therefore can be suitable for connections to the energy system on the continent,” said minister of petroleum and energy, Kjell-Børge Freiberg.

Utsira North could support 0.5-1.5GW and North Sea II 1-2GW.

The government proposed a strategy for floating offshore wind in the state budget for 2018. The government's target is to increase the export of goods and services from Norwegian businesses in the industry. “Offshore wind proposes great opportunities for Norwegian businesses. Norway can offer a unique experience from the oil and gas industry, shipping, shipyards and renewable energy. The costs of offshore wind have decreased a lot lately, and most likely, it will continue to decrease,” said Freiberg.

A hearing will open before the summer. As part of the hearing, the ministry will also propose a regulation detailing rules about the license process.

Norway's energy major Equinor has been a pioneer in the floating wind market, with the Hywind floating demonstration turbine installed off Norway’s coast in 2009. Additionally, earlier this year, it was announced that a floating wind platform developed by Stiesdal Offshore Technologies will be installed at a demonstration site near Stavanger, following a final investment decision by backers Shell and Innogy.