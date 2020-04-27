NOIA Elects New Chairman

file photo By The Maritime Executive 04-26-2020 08:14:09

The National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) Board of Directors has elected Galen Cobb, Vice President of Industry Relations of Halliburton, as Chairman and Matt McCarroll, President & CEO of Fieldwood Energy, as Vice Chairman for the 2020-21 term.

Cobb and McCarroll were confirmed in their positions during a virtual Board Meeting on Friday.

NOIA President Erik Milito said, “As the offshore industry continues to navigate unprecedented energy uncertainty, Galen and Matt’s leadership will be a steadying factor.

“The American offshore industry provides incredible benefits, and truly lifts society through safe and environmentally sustainable energy production. Despite the historic challenges facing our industry, the U.S. and the world will need reliably produced oil and natural gas and wind industry for generations. With Galen and Matt, we are well positioned to weather this storm, and emerge stronger.”

Cobb is the Vice President of Industry Relations for Halliburton and is responsible for the company’s global industry relations. Cobb has been at Halliburton for more than 45 years, serving in various executive management positions in operations, marketing, sales and business development. In his current position, Cobb’s broad responsibilities include managing the company’s industry relations, energy trade policy issues, executive client relations and trade organization oversight. Cobb serves in leadership positions on numerous industry trade association, public company, and civic boards.

McCarroll is the Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Fieldwood Energy LLC, a Houston-based production company operating exclusively in the Gulf of Mexico. Fieldwood is currently one of the top ten largest producers in the Gulf of Mexico and is also one of the largest privately-owned exploration and production companies in the United States. Fieldwood has grown rapidly since its founding in 2013, both organically and through a series of significant acquisitions.

In addition to its U.S. operations, the Company operates a production sharing contract to develop two fields in the shallow water Mexican Gulf of Mexico and was the first U.S. company to drill a well in Mexico in over 75 years. McCarroll serves as a Director of Dynamic Energy Services International and is an active member in numerous industry associations, a member of The Dean’s Advisory Council of the College of Business at Louisiana State University, and in 2015 was inducted into the College’s Hall of Distinction.

NOIA also appointed and approved the 2020-21 term of the NOIA Board of Directors and Executive Committee. There are 12 new members on the Board of Directors and three new members on the Executive Committee:

Appointed to the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors

Chris Golden, Senior Vice President, North America Offshore Production, Equinor

Jonathan Landes, Senior Vice President, , TechnipFMC

Starlee Sykes, Regional President, GOM, BP

Continuing Members of the Executive Committee

Paul Danos, Owner Executive, Danos

Timothy Duncan, President & CEO, Talos Energy Inc.

Mark Hatfield, Vice President Gulf of Mexico, Chevron

Lee Jackson, President, Jackson Offshore Operators

Erik Oswald, Vice President Americas, Exploration, ExxonMobil

W. David de Roode, Partner, Executive Vice President, Lockton Partners, LLC

Steve Weyel, CEO, EnVen Energy Resources

Appointed to the first term Board of Directors

Robb Erickson, Senior Vice President Marine Services, Boskalis

Rick Fowler, COO, LLOG

Amro Hamza, Vice President, GOM Operations, Oxy

Kristian Johansen, CEO, TGS

Chris Johnston, Vice President Operations, Valaris

Steve Kaufmann, Vice President & General Manager North America Offshore, Schlumberger

William (Bill) Langin, Vice President, Shell

Jonah Margulis, Country Manager, Aker Solutions

Chet Morrison, CEO, Morrison Energy Group

Scott Moses, President & CEO, Oil States International

Doug Polk, Vice President Industry Affairs, Vallourec

Courtney (Court) Ramsay, President & CEO, Aries Marine

Continuing or second term Board of Directors

David Barton, Senior Vice President Gulf of Mexico, Marubeni Oil & Gas

Pat Bernard, Executive Vice President, Superior Energy Services

Thomas Brostrøm, CEO, Ørsted

Loren Fowler, VP Sales & Business Development - Americas, Heerema Marine Contractors

Tony Gray, Executive Vice President, Fugro

Greg Hill, President & COO, Hess

Paul Howes, President & CEO, New Park Resources

Kenny Lang, President & COO, Ridgewood Energy

Rod Larson, President & CEO, Oceaneering International

Terry Lechinger, Vice President, Stress Engineering

Joe Leimkuhler, COO, Beacon Offshore Energy

Mike McCauley, CEO, Arena Energy

Mike McFadyen, Executive Vice President Offshore, Murphy Oil Corporation

Jennifer Medcalf, President, The REACH Group

Bill New, President, New Industries

Loren Singletary, Chief Investor & Industry Relations Officer, National Oilwell Varco

Geraldine Slattery, Asset President, Conventional, BHP

Jim Wicklund, Managing Director of Energy Group, Stephens Investment Banking