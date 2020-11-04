New LNG Carrier for Cameron LNG Project

Diamond Gas Metropolis delivered on November 3 to sail from Louisiana - photo courtesy of NYK By The Maritime Executive 11-04-2020 02:00:51

The new liquefied natural gas carrier Diamond Gas Metropolis, owned by NYK Line and the Mitsubishi Corporation, was delivered on November 3. Built at Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries shipyard the vessel employs several design features to improve its efficiency and environmental performance.

The Diamond Gas Metropolis is equipped with a WinGD-made dual-fuel slow-speed diesel engine that has superior fuel-consumption efficiency and can operate on marine gas oil or boil off gas stored in the cargo tank. The vessel also features a re-liquefaction system that can use re-liquefied excess boil-off gas and return it to the cargo tank.

The cargo tank is a 174,000 cubic meter capacity membrane-type tank that uses advanced insulating materials to suppress the boil-off rate – the percentage of gas volume that vaporizes during navigation – in the cargo tank. The design features will contribute to efficiency and economical LNG transportation.

The NYK Group will be responsible for ship management, and the new ship will transport LNG from Louisiana for the Cameron LNG project, in which NYK participates through Japan LNG Investments, an NYK–Mitsubishi Corporation joint venture. The vessel will operate under a long-term time-charter with Diamond Gas International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi.

Vessel dimensions:

Length overall: 975 feet

Breadth: 152 feet

Gross tonnage: 117,564 tons

Main engine: X-DF engine

Cargo tank capacity: about 174,000 cubic meters

Shipbuilder: Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

Flag state: Bahamas

