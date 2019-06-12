New Leader for Office of Naval Research Global

Capt. Kevin M. Quarderer, right, is relieved by Capt. James P. Borghardt during a change of command ceremony for the Office of Naval Research Global. Rear Adm. David G. Manero, center, U.S. senior defense official/defense attaché, United Kingdom, presides

By MarEx 2019-06-12 20:59:47

On June 6, the U.S. Office of Naval Research (ONR) Global welcomed new leadership during a change-of-command ceremony at its London headquarters.

Capt. James P. Borghardt was sworn in as ONR Global commanding officer, taking over for Capt. Kevin M. Quarderer. Borghardt graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy with a bachelor's degree in aerospace engineering. He has a master's degree in systems engineering from Johns Hopkins University and is an alumnus of Harvard Business School.

"I am truly humbled to lead such a respected and important organization as ONR Global," said Borghardt. "It is a command that is committed to pushing the leading edge of scientific and technological discovery - and identifying emerging research trends that benefit the Navy and Marine Corps, and our international partners."

ONR Global is ONR's international arm for research sponsorships outside of the U.S., working with scientists and partners worldwide to discover and advance research that will help the U.S. and its allies and partners.

In his remarks at the ceremony, which coincided with 75th-anniversary commemorations of the D-Day invasion, Quarderer said, "75 years ago, our way of life hung in the balance as allied forces went ashore in France, with 12 countries supporting a massive collective effort. So many things came into play - training, weather, oceanography, lethality, intelligence, air dominance and operating in a denied environment. Most of these subjects are identical to the ones we and our allies face today.

"This challenge is exactly the reason for ONR Global's mission," he continued. "Each day, the people of this command work tirelessly with our closest partners to discover, develop and deliver the next generation of naval technologies and capabilities to ensure that our national defense, and that of our allies, is certain."