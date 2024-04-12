New Law Puts Romania on Fast Track for Offshore Wind Development

In a vote early this week, Romanian legislators adopted a new law on permitting for offshore wind development. The legislation has been passed to the President Klaus Lohannis for signing. With the law, the Romanian government is obligated to pass detailed regulations by mid-2025, which will then guide the launch of concession tenders.

Minister of Energy Sebastian Burduja said that Romania is now on course for production of offshore wind energy in the Black Sea.

“At the pace imposed by the bill, in 2032 we will have the first MW of wind energy produced offshore in the National Energy System. At the same time, the production of offshore wind energy will allow us to strengthen the Romanian industry through the domestic production of green hydrogen and value-added products based on green ammonia,” said Burduja.

According to World Bank, Romania has an offshore wind potential of 76 GW, including 22 GW of fixed bottom wind turbines and 54 GW of floating wind farms.

The Ministry of Energy said that within three months after signing of the bill into law, it will begin a study on how to set up leasing activities. Among other things, the study will also lay out offshore wind sites for concession, based on wind potential, grid transmission and environmental factors.

The government will approve the selected offshore wind areas by March 2025. By end of June the same year, the government will also set the amount of the royalties that the concessionaires will pay the state. Once these steps are finished, lease auctions will begin.