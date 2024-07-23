MSC’s “Runaway” Containership Finally Departs After 45-Day Detention

The MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company vessel MSC Michigan VII (81,574 dwt) was given clearance by the U.S. Coast Guard to depart Charleston, South Carolina after its headline grabbing wild ride as its throttles became stuck at full ahead 45 days ago. The vessel got underway around 0900 on July 23 for a more normal exit from the port as it headed for Freeport in the Bahamas.

Despite having undergone repairs and trials at the dock, the U.S. Coast Guard was not taking any chances this time. The vessel was required to have a three-tug escort out of the harbor. The port captain required two of the tugs to be tethered to the vessel during the harbor transit.

The ship had been under a detention order since June 8 after the mishap where the Coast Guard reports she transited the harbor at up to more than two times the regulated speed. They estimate the 998-foot (304-meter) long containership was traveling at between 14 and 17 knots. Coming after the incident in Baltimore, South Carolina authorities ordered the Ravenel Bridge that crosses Charleston harbor closed and evacuated as the ship made its transit.

A Charleston pilot was able to oversee the harrowing ride and earned a USCG commendation. The vessel was finally brought to a stop in the Atlantic Ocean and brought back to Charleston.

MSC vessel was traveling at more than two times the maximum speed for Charleston harbor (YouTube)

The Coast Guard now reports that its investigation determined that “the primary cause of the incident on June 5, 2024, was that the vessel’s control linkage for the main engine governor became disconnected, rendering the installed propulsion control systems inoperable.”

The investigation into the linkage disconnection is ongoing said the Coast Guard. In addition, the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating with the final report expected to take between 12 and 24 months.

In addition to the detention order, a U.S. district court also briefly held the vessel in Charleston. The operator of one of the commercial facilities filed a lawsuit reporting damage to the docks and a vessel that was alongside. Estimates have said the damages would top $500,000. Videos from the incident showed a pier dolphin collapsing under the pressure of the wash and recreational boat owners struggling to control their crafts.

MSC Shipmanagement provided a guarantee to the court to pay any expenses the court determines were caused by the incident. The court released the ship after it received that guarantee.

Before the MSC Michigan VII was permitted to depart, it underwent a Port State inspection. The Coast Guard says dockside trials verified the proper operation of the main engine and auxiliary systems. The Coast Guard however said the ship will not be permitted to return to the United States until it submits proof of successful sea trials.

Built in 2000 and operating previously as the Sealand Michigan, the vessel was acquired by MSC in 2022. She has a capacity of 6,700 TEU and is registered in Liberia.