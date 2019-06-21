Cruise Ship Crewmember Dives In to Rescue Passenger

MSC Seaview (file image courtesy MSC)

By The Maritime Executive 2019-06-21 20:12:05

[Brief] On Monday, a crewmember of the cruise ship MSC Seaview dove into the water to rescue a woman who "chose, of her own will, to jump overboard," according to MSC Cruises.

The victim, an Irish national, went over the side during a port call in Genoa, Italy on Monday night. The crewmember acted fast enough to rescue her within "minutes," MSC said. The passenger was brought back on board and provided with first aid by the ship's medical team. She was then transferred to a local hospital.

"MSC Cruises wishes to commend the crew member and shipboard teams that were involved in the salvage action and who acted in the quickest and most effective way, securing the safety of the concerned passenger," the cruise line said in a statement to media.

The 5,000-passenger MSC Seaview continued on her commercial voyage and reached her next scheduled destination, La Spezia, on June 18.