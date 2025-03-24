MSC Containership Seeks Refuge in Vigo After Container Collapse

Authorities in the Port of Vigo, Spain reported they moved quickly to reduce the navigation hazard and direct the MSC Houston V (58,300 dwt) containership into port after it reported a stack collapse. The objective was to get the vessel to dock to prevent further damage and the loss of more containers overboard.

The containership was off the southwest corner of Portugal near Cape St. Vincent when it encountered a strong late winter storm. The vessel is reported to have experienced winds approaching 50 knots. The last stack at the stern of the vessel collapsed to starboard ripping open several boxes. With boxes ripped open and hanging over the side of the vessel, her arrival attracted attention in the port on Friday, March 21.

A later survey in Vigo indicated that between 15 and 20 boxes went overboard. Port officials are saying that they have been advised there was no dangerous cargo in the containers involved in the collapse. Portuguese authorities however have issued a navigational warning for possible debris in the water.

???? Espectacular incidente en Vigo: un carguero atraca de emergencia por un corrimiento de contenedores.



?? El MSC Houston V, con destino Liverpool, sufre un violento golpe de mar por el temporal y entra en el Puerto para reorganizar su cargahttps://t.co/bPVVsTODuk pic.twitter.com/6S6tZOYoQx — La Razón (@larazon_es) March 21, 2025

The ship which was sailing from Piraeus to Liverpool, England was unable to divert to Leixoes, Portugal due to its size. It is 876 feet (267 meters) in length with a maximum draft of 41 feet (12.5 meters) with a carry capacity of 4,432 TEU. Built in 2010, the vessel has been operating for MSC since 2022 and is registered in Portugal.

Port officials said the cargo stabilization effort will be complicated. They moved the port’s cranes away from the berth and brought in a mobile crane for the work. Local media is reporting the repositioning efforts began on Sunday, March 23, and MSC’s online schedule shows the remaining in Vigo to March 27.

