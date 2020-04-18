More Lifting lugs Installed on Golden Ray

U.S. Coast Guard photos by Chief Petty Officer Kip Wadlow By The Maritime Executive 04-18-2020 05:58:30

T&T Salvage installed the third and fourth lifting lugs on the M/V Golden Ray on April 17, 2020 in St. Simons Sound, Georgia.

The first lugs were installed earlier this month. In total, 16 lugs are scheduled to be installed with two lugs installed on each of the eight sections of the wreck. The lifting lugs will be used as a connection point between the rigging of the VB-10,000 twin-gantry catamaran and each section. The lugs are designed to distribute the weight of each section during the cutting and lifting operation.

The 20,000 dwt vessel capsized on September 8, 2019 while heading outbound from the Port of Brunswick, Georgia, with 4,200 vehicles on board.

The first 36-inch diameter high-density polyethylene (HDPE) floating pipe barrier segment was installed around the wreck last month. The environmental protection barrier is being built by Weeks Marine. The HDPE pipe, which is foam filled and one of 36 segments in total, will float on the water surface between steel buoys constrained by the structural framing at each pile group. The HDPE barrier will secure and protect a floating offshore oil boom that will be installed outside of the pipe and will completely surround the wreck site.