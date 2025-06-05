Monitoring Continues of Burning Car Carrier Drifting in the Pacific

After abandoning the car carrier Morning Midas in the mid-Pacific, efforts are continuing to monitor the position of the vessel while salvage experts rush to the scene. A team from Resolve Marine is expected to take nearly four days to reach the burning ship which is approximately 300 miles southwest of Adak in the Aleutians.

The managers of the vessel, Zodiac Maritime, reported that smoke was discovered on one of the car decks of the vessel around 1400 local time on June 3. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, there are a total of 3,048 vehicles on board including 70 fully electric and 681 hybrid, partially electric vehicles. Zodiac says the smoke was initially seen emanating from a deck carrying electric vehicles.

Due to the intensity of the fire, and with concern for crew safety, Zodiac reports the decision was made to abandon the ship. The 22 crew went into one of the lifeboats and were picked up by the containership Cosco Hellas which had diverted to the scene.

“We are proud of the diligent efforts of our crew in responding to the fire onboard,” said a spokesperson for Zodiac Maritime. “They immediately activated the vessel’s well-drilled emergency firefighting protocols and deployed the onboard fire suppression systems, all of which were fully operational.”

Recent pictures from the U.S. Coast Guard which has been overflying the scene show smoke emanating from the vessel. Zodiac notes that no pollution has been seen and the Morning Midas remains afloat but is still on fire.

Resolve Marine has been appointed and their first tug carrying a team of salvage specialists and specialized equipment is already traveling to the vessel. However, Zodiac says they will not reach the vessel until approximately June 9.

Until the salvage team can reach the vessel, Zodiac reports it can monitor the vessel via the onboard satellite-connected systems. However, this only allows for tracking the vessel’s location, with limited ability to monitor other onboard conditions.

Once the salvage team reaches the vessel, it will assess its condition and provide necessary support. An additional fire-fighting tug, capable of ocean towage, is being arranged to provide further support.

The vessel had called at multiple ports in China with the local media confirming it is operating under charter for SAIC Anji Logistics. Bloomberg says it has several brands of cars aboard including models from Chery Automobile Co. and Great Wall Motor Co. The vessel was heading to Lázaro Cárdenas, Mexico.