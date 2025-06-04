Car Carrier With 800 EVs is Burning and Abandoned Mid-Pacific



The vehicle carrier Morning Midas was abandoned overnight in the mid-Pacific some 300 miles southwest of the remote Aleutian Islands after the crew was unable to control a fire aboard. The crew was rescued uninjured by passing merchant ships while the U.S. Coast Guard Alaska was coordinating the effort.

The vessel, which is managed by London-based Zodiac Maritime, is reported to be carrying around 3,000 vehicles, 800 of which are electric vehicles. It was heading from China to Lázaro Cárdenas, Mexico. Lloyd’s is reporting the vessel is operating under charter to China’s SAIC Anji Logistics.

“Smoke was initially seen emanating from a deck carrying electric vehicles,” reported a spokesperson for Zodiac Maritime. “The crew immediately initiated emergency firefighting procedures using the vessel’s onboard fire suppression systems. However, despite their efforts, the situation could not be brought under control.”

In consultation with the United States Coast Guard, the 22 crew abandoned the vessel using its lifeboat. They are reported to be aboard a nearby merchant vessel, while Zodiac reports it is working closely with emergency responders with a tug being deployed to support salvage and firefighting operations.

The U.S. Coast Guard Alaska reported that aircrews were en route to Adak, Alaska in the Aleutians and that a USCG cutter was traveling to the area.

Morning Midas (12,250 dwt) is a Liberian-flagged Pure Car and Truck Carrier (PCTC), built in 2006 in China at Xiamen Shipbuilding Industry. The vessel was cited during a port state inspection in Bremerhaven in October 2024 for unspecified issues with fire safety and launching arrangements for rescue boats, but it did not result in a detention. A subsequent standard inspection in Portland, Oregon by the U.S. Coast Guard in January 2025 found no issues with the vessel.

Electric vehicles have been a constant concern for the shipping industry with numerous reports of car fires. The fires are more difficult to handle because of the batteries prompting insurers and the industry to issue specific warnings about the handling of EVs. They have been believed to be the source of several other fires aboard ships.

