Millions of Gallons of Wastewater Released at Port Manatee

Permitted emergency discharge at Piney Point (Commissioner Misty Servia / Facebook) By The Maritime Executive 04-04-2021 10:21:00

The governor of Florida has imposed an emergency evacuation order in Manatee County due to the risk of catastrophic flooding from a failing containment pond at the former Piney Point phosphate mining site.

The storage pond contains millions of gallons of contaminated water, and it has begun leaking through a tear in its liner. State officials fear that it could worsen into a catastrophic collapse of the reservoir's containment system. In the worst-case scenario, the 70-foot "stack" of phosphogypsum waste - which happens to be the highest point of elevation in the county - could fail, sending a 20-foot wall of water flooding downhill.

“What we’re looking at now is trying to prevent - and respond to if need be - a catastrophic flood issue,” said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

As a precautionary measure, Manatee County has ordered an evacuation for areas to the north of the stack. This includes a civil aviation airstrip, Airport Manatee, along with the 345 inmates of the Manatee County Jail. A portion of highway U.S. 41 to the north of the site has also been temporarily closed.

This week, the plant's emergency siphon system began discharging about 11,000 gallons per minute from the pond into the bay, sufficient to drain the pond in about 10 days' time. The objective is to relieve pressure at the site of the leak, reducing the risk of a catastrophic failure, and to remove the water so that the leak can be found and dealt with. Over the weekend, the Florida National Guard and state emergency management agencies have delivered another 20 pumps to speed up the process, and as of Sunday, there were about 300 million gallons left in the reservoir.

“The water quality issues that are flowing from this [are] less than the risk of everyone’s health and safety, particularly folks that live in the area.” said Gov. DeSantis.

The discharge location is near Port Manatee's Berth 12, according to the plant's managers. The mildly acidic, nutrient-rich water could cause large-scale algal blooms in Tampa Bay, with potential negative effects for marine life, warns the environmental group Tampa Bay Waterkeeper.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, the site has leaked before. A consulting engineer who had worked on the property told the county commission last week that the liner was known to be in "not particularly great" condition, according to the paper. The consultant had previously identified cracking in the plastic liner above the reservoir's waterline, raising the possibility that similar conditions could exist below.