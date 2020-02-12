Midshipman Dies During Physical Readiness Test

By The Maritime Executive 02-09-2020 04:29:52

U.S. Naval Academy Midshipman 3rd Class (sophomore) Duke Carrillo, 21, of Flower Mound, Texas, died while taking the semi-annual physical readiness test, on February 8.

Carrillo collapsed during the 1.5 mile run portion of the test. Initial responders tried to resuscitate him, but he was pronounced dead at Anne Arundel Medical Center. Circumstances surrounding the cause of his death are under review.

Upon completing a year at the Naval Academy Preparatory School in Newport, R.I., Carrillo and his twin brother, Dylan, reported to Annapolis for the Class of 2022’s Induction Day on June 28, 2018. Duke was a Quantitative Economics major and had earned a 4.0 last semester. He was a member of the 24th Company, an avid intramural athlete, and a member of the Naval Academy’s Flight Training Squadron, VT-NA. He had served as a Naval Academy Summer Seminar squad leader this past summer and had aspirations of being a naval aviator.

“Duke was an active member of 24th company. He was able to have a special and close relationship with each of his classmates and company mates,” said 24th Company Officer Lt. Sara Lewis. “I am honestly able to say he was friends with everyone and uplifted those around him. Due to his calm and loving personality, he will be especially missed in 24th company.”

He is survived by his parents, Gerald and Jennifer, and his brothers Dylan and Jake, who are both Naval Academy midshipmen. Dylan is a youngster, or sophomore, in the Class of 2022, and Jake is a plebe, or freshman, in the Class of 2023.