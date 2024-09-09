MARAD and Philly Shipyard Christen Mass Maritime's New Training Ship

The Maritime Administration and Philly Shipyard have christened the second National Security Multi-Mission Vessel (NSMV), the new training ship for Massachusetts Maritime Academy.

The newly-named Patriot State is a 160-meter multipurpose vessel with capacity for up to 8,500 tonnes of cargo. The vessels are designed to serve as training ships in the ordinary course of duty, but they can be easily converted for disaster relief missions. The Maritime Administration's training ships have served this dual role with distinction for decades, and the replacement series has new enhancements. The design includes a hospital facility, a helipad, and a much-needed ro/ro capability for relief missions, along with room for up to 1,000 people when needed.

"The National Security Multi-Mission Vessel (NSMV) Patriot State represents a significant leap forward in maritime training and disaster response capabilities. This vessel will not only equip our cadets with the hands-on experience necessary to become the next generation of skilled mariners, it also stands ready to serve our nation in times of crisis, providing critical support in disaster relief operations," noted Rear Admiral Francis X. McDonald, President, Massachusetts Maritime Academy.

The program is administered by TOTE under contract to MARAD. The commercial project management arrangement has helped kept the program on track, and all five vessels are on schedule to deliver within six years.

Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro attended the christening, and he hailed the delivery as a step forward for "maritime statecraft," his term for restoring America's maritime power and its relationships with shipbuilding allies. Following Del Toro's extensive advocacy for Korean investment in the U.S. shipbuilding sector, Philly's owner Aker sold the yard to Hanwha earlier this year. Patriot State - the 32nd vessel built under the Philly brand - will likely be the last ship delivered before the yard formally changes hands.

"I thank all those who answered the nation’s call to service to ensure we remain the most dominant maritime force in the world," said Del Toro. "Your contributions to our shipbuilding industry and maritime training are vital to our maritime statecraft."

