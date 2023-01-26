Man Falls to His Death Aboard Boxship at Port of Los Angeles

File image courtesy Port of Los Angeles

[Brief] On Wednesday afternoon, a man suffered a fatal fall aboard a container ship at the Port of Los Angeles, according to the LA Fire Department.

At about 1645 hours on Wednesday, the department received notification that a man had fallen from the vessel's superstructure onto a stack of containers on deck, a distance of about 50 feet.

Local paramedics attempted to revive the victim, but he was "beyond medical help" and was declared dead on scene.

The cause of the fall is under investigation by the LA Port Police, and the U.S. Coast Guard has been notified.

A map location provided by the LAFD identified the terminal as APMT Pier 400. The vessel was not identified, though local media footage from the scene shows its livery.