Lloyd's Issues Approval in Principal to Hyundai Mipo Ammonia Project

(file photo) By The Maritime Executive 07-24-2020 06:45:45

A new initiative to commercialize ammonia for the propulsion of ships by 2025 has gained class society approval. This development is an important step to accelerating the development of the potentially eco-friendly technology that could help to meet the maritime industry’s goals for the decarbonization.

Korea Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. announced that Lloyd’s Register issued its joint venture an Approval in Principle (AIP) for the ammonia fuel-propelled ships. It is the first certificate of its kind issued to a Korean company for the development of this new technology.

In October 2019, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard, a division of Korea Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. began work on a joint venture with Man Energy Solutions and Lloyds, to commercialize ammonia technology. Hyundai Mipo Dockyard has been developing the basic design of the ammonia propulsion system while Man Energy Solutions set the development and specifications of the ammonia dual-fuel propulsion engine. Lloyd's Classification Society is reviewing the suitability and risks of the design.

Nam Young-Joon, design manager of Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (Executive Director), said, “Based on this certification, we will proactively respond to the 2050 IMO greenhouse gas reduction regulations and develop our ability to lead in eco-friendly technology.”

An environmentally friendly, carbon-free alternative fuel that does not emit any carbon dioxide during combustion, several research efforts are exploring ammonia as an alternative fuel to help the shipping industry meet both the IMO’s 2030 greenhouse gas reduction regulations as well as the 2050 goal to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 70 percent.

Previously, in January 2020, Lloyd’s Register and MAN Energy Solutions also announced that they were working in a joint development project with MISC Berhad and Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI), for an ammonia-fueled tanker.

Korea Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering also noted its delivered of the world's first LNG- propelled large oil carrier in July 2018. It researchers are leading efforts in the environment-friendly ship sector by conducting research and the development of alternative fuels such as ammonia and hydrogen in addition to LNG-fueled ships.