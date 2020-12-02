Lifeboat Drill Accident Injures Two Crew on Bulk Carrier

Canadian Coast Guard's hovercraft Siyay was part of the response - Canadian Coast Guard photo By The Maritime Executive 12-02-2020 02:45:39

The Canadian Coast Guard and B.C. Emergency Health Service treated two crew members injured in a lifeboat accident yesterday. The crew members were treated for significant injuries and transported to a local hospital where they are reported to be in stable condition.

Around 1:15 pm yesterday, December 1, a Panamanian-flagged 78,819 DWT bulk carrier, the Blue Bosporus, was conducting a drill while anchored in English Bay, in Vancouver, Canada. The 12-year-old vessel was conducting a routine drill with two crew members aboard the lifeboat when, according to the Canadian Coast Guard, it unexpectedly released.

The Coast Guard’s Marine Communications and Traffic Services (MCTS) issued a mayday. The Canadian Coast Guard responded, along with the Vancouver Police marine unit and Vancouver Port Authority. A vessel from the Kitsilano Coast Guard vessel was on-scene in 10 minutes and was supported by the Sea Island hovercraft Siyay.

The two crew members received serious injuries when the lifeboat fell to the water. They were treated by the responders and transported to shore.

A crew from the Coast Guard also towed the lifeboat to Kitsilano Base.

