Leadership Team Named for Enchanted Princess

Captain Nick Nash and Captain Gennaro Arma

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-04 19:30:29

Princess Cruises has announced the leadership team for its newest ship, Enchanted Princess, a year before her debut. Captain Nick Nash and Captain Gennaro Arma will rotate as Captains.

The vessel will be debuting in Rome (Civatevecchia) on June 19, 2020. Nash will bring the ship into service from the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy, with Chief Engineer Officer Ignazio Cappelluti, Hotel General Manager Dirk Brand and Staff Captain Raffaele Di Martino.

Arma will serve together with Chief Engineer Officer Massimiliano Imperiale, Hotel General Manager Richard Harry and Staff Captain Richard Dalton.

The 3,660-guest Enchanted Princess is sister ship to Regal Princess, Royal Princess, Majestic Princess and the soon-to-be launched Sky Princess. Princess Cruises has five new ships arriving by 2025.

Enchanted Princess Leadership Team

Captain Nick Nash – Captain Nick Nash has successfully moved through the ranks at Princess Cruises over his 30-year career and currently commands the cruise line's 3,560-passenger Royal Princess. Nash joined Princess Cruises in 1989, was promoted to Staff Captain in 1997, Captain in 2002 and Fleet Captain in 2014 and 2015. He was appointed President of The Nautical Institute in 2018, pledging to help in its efforts to improve standards of ship handling as well as navigation bridge resource management. He was also awarded the United Kingdom's Merchant Navy Medal for meritorious service. Nash is also actively involved in the evolution of Carnival Corporation's simulator training facility in Amsterdam.

Captain Gennaro Arma – Captain Gennaro Arma began his career with Princess Cruises in 1998 as a Cadet and moved up the ranks. He achieved his first command as Captain of Sea Princess in 2015 where he navigated the ship on two world cruises. He took the helm of Diamond Princess in 2018. During his time at Princess Cruises, he has been part of newbuild teams for Diamond Princess and Regal Princess.

Chief Engineer Officer Ignazio Cappelluti – Chief Engineer Officer Ignazio Cappelluti began his career at Princess Cruises in 2003 as an Engine Cadet. He was first appointed acting Chief Engineer Officer on board Majestic Princess in 2018 and was confirmed Chief Engineer Officer in 2019. He has served aboard many Princess Cruises ships including Grand Princess, Royal Princess, Sapphire Princess, Golden Princess and Coral Princess.

Chief Engineer Officer Massimiliano Imperiale – Chief Engineer Officer Massimiliano Imperiale started his time with Princess Cruises in 1999 as an Engine Cadet. He was first appointed acting Chief Engineer Officer on board Caribbean Princess in 2013 and was confirmed Chief Engineer Officer in 2017. His vast knowledge of the Princess Cruises fleet includes time serving on board Ruby Princess, Sapphire Princess, Coral Princess and Island Princess.

Captain Raffaele Di Martino – Captain Raffaele Di Martino started his career at Princess Cruises in 2004, serving as Third Officer on board Dawn Princess. He was promoted to Staff Captain in 2017, serving most recently on the first MedallionClass vessels – Caribbean Princess and Regal Princess. His career at sea began in the Italian Navy and later on board cargo vessels, ferries and tug boats. He graduated from the Nautical School of Nino Bixio in Sorrento, Italy.

Staff Captain Richard Dalton – Staff Captain Richard Dalton began his career at Princess Cruises as a Cadet in 2001. He rose through the ranks and was named Staff Captain in 2017. Dalton's call to the sea started at just eight years old, sailing on his father's yacht, and by the age of 18 he had already gained his Yacht Masters.

Hotel General Manager Dirk Brand – Dirk Brand began his career at sea in 1998 as a Senior Assistant Food and Beverage Director during the inaugural season of Grand Princess. He has overseen all hotel functions for a variety of Princess Cruises ships, including most recently Majestic Princess and Regal Princess. He has also worked aboard the ships of sister company Cunard. After completing his education and apprenticeship in hotel management, he served with the Air Force in Sardinia, Italy.

Hotel General Manager Richard Harry - Richard Harry joined Princes Cruises in 1988 as a Front Desk Receptionist. He will soon serve on the newbuild team of Sky Princess when the ship debuts in fall 2019. This will be the sixth time he has been a part of a newbuild team.

