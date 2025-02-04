Japanese Captain Faces Prosecution for Ferry Grounding

The captain of a K Line-operated ferry has been referred for prosecution in connection with a grounding on the island of Hokkaido last year.

In the early hours of July 2, 2024, the ferry Silver Breeze was arriving at Tomakomai, Hokkaido when it struck a breakwater. No injuries were reported among the 140 passengers and crewmembers, but the vessel sustained significant damage at the bow.

The Japan Coast Guard investigated the accident and determined that it was caused by human error - an "insufficient confirmation of the ship's position and course." The captain was aware of the breakwater, but allegedly did not confirm the ship's position on the radar or the electronic chart.

During questioning, the master admitted to causing the accident "due to my own steering error," according to NHK. The Japan Coast Guard has referred the case to a prosecutor, and the master stands accused of professional negligence resulting in danger to traffic.

Silver Breeze is a 2022-built ro/pax ferry, the last in a series of five. She was built by Naikai Zosen for shipowner Tsugaru Kaikyo Ferry, and is operated under charter by K Line's Silver Ferry division. In regular rotation, she connects Honshu's northeasternmost province with the island of Hokkaido.