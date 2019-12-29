It's Still Time to Rethink Enclosed Space Entry

Crew members are often blamed for deaths in enclosed spaces. Human error; so it would seem. But, there are those in the industry who believe that others should be held accountable, that new action should be taken.

Throughout both 2018 and 2019, The Maritime Executive has promoted discussion on the risks associated with enclosed space entry. It's an on-going industry issue that continues to claim the lives of seafarers and port workers. As we enter 2020, we ask again for your contributions to further discussion, education and action.

Here are some of the key news articles and editorials of 2019 - and earlier:

