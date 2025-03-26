Israeli Strike Reported at Port of Latakia

New Israeli airstrikes have been reported at the port city of Latakia, Syria, four months after the ouster of the former al-Assad regime and the rise of the governing coalition of Islamist group Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

Local media accounts report that the strikes targeted the Latakia port area and a base once used by the Assad regime's 110th Naval Brigade. Damage assessments were still under way Wednesday night, and no casualties had been reported.

Multiple Israeli airstrikes targeted the Syrian port city of Latakia a short while ago. pic.twitter.com/EBQdyYqSKC — AMK Mapping ???????? (@AMK_Mapping_) March 27, 2025

Open source air traffic trackers have reported that a U.S. Navy MQ-4C Triton surveillance aircraft was also operating off the coast of Syria during the operation.

Syrian media have also reported new Israeli military action near Daraa on the southern border, resulting in six casualties. Israeli forces claimed that they came under fire from across the Syrian border and returned fire with artillery and airstrikes.

The Trump administration is reportedly considering sanctions relief options for Syria, which would allow the country's new rulers an opportunity to begin to rebuild the battered economy. In exchange, the U.S. wants assurance of the destruction of all of al-Assad's chemical weapons; a ban on foreign fighters in the Syrian government's ranks; help on fighting terrorist groups; and assistance in the search for the lost freelancer Austin Tice, an ex-Marine who disappeared into the Assad regime's notorious prison system 10 years ago.