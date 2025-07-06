Israeli Air Force Hits Targets in Houthi-Controlled Hodeidah and Ras Isa

On Sunday night, just hours after a Houthi attack on a Greek-owned bulker, the Israeli Air Force hit additional targets in multiple Houthi-controlled ports and cities.

The IAF confirmed that 20 of its aircraft hit "terror targets" in Hodeidah, Ras Isa and Salif. The operation also targeted the Ras Kanatib Power Plant.

Among the targets was the hijacked merchant ship Galaxy Leader, which has been in Houthi hands since late 2023. The vessel is the property of an Israeli-linked shipping firm, but the IDF said that it was being used to support Houthi attacks.

Houthi forces have not reported any casualties, and have claimed that their air defenses were successful in causing difficulties for Israeli pilots. The Houthis retaliated within hours by launching at least two missiles at central Israel; no injuries or damage were reported from this attempted attack.

It is far from the first time that Israel has hit Houthi-controlled port infrastructure. The Israeli Air Force and Navy have repeatedly bombarded Hodeidah's dual-use docks and tank farms in an attempt to interdict the Houthis' supply chain. As fuel tariffs are an important source of revenue for the group, cutting back on imported petroleum has the secondary effect of hurting the Houthis' finances.