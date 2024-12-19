Israel Retaliates Striking Houthis Damaging Ports and Energy Infrastructure



The Israeli Defense Force launched its most comprehensive attacks on the Houthis and the infrastructure in Yemen saying it was in response to 14 months of attacks. Early reports indicate a series of coordinated strikes by the air force staged early on Thursday, December 19, which killed nine people, injured at least three others, and significantly damaged three Red Sea ports as well as power stations near the Houthi capital of Sana’a.

The IDF and members of the Israeli government spoke out calling the Houthis a “global threat” declaring with Iran’s support and guidance the rebels were destabilizing and threatening the security of the region. They said Israel would not stand for the aggression and had responded after hundreds of missiles and UAVs had been fired toward Israel. The IDF also cited the attacks on American forces and other countries in the region as well as the targeting of international shipping in the Red Sea.

The Houthis have repeatedly claimed missile and drone attacks on Israel in the latest wave of their aggression. The IDF acknowledged that a Houthi drone had hit an apartment building within the last two weeks and that long-range missiles had been fired into Israel. Tonight, during the attacks, the Houthis claimed to have fired two hypersonic missiles and Israeli media confirmed debris possibly from an intercept fell in Jerusalem and an empty school in central Israel was heavily damaged. Hundreds of people near Tel Aviv were also rushed into bomb shelters in the middle of the night.

Houthi media is claiming that Israel launched four raids on the ports of Hodeida, Salif, and the oil terminal in the Ras Issa field. In addition, they said there were four raids on the Haiz power station south of Sana’a and two raids on the Dhahban power station north of Sana’a. Video circulating online shows fires and destruction at the power stations with local media saying the fuel tanks and distribution equipment were heavily damaged. It is the first time Israel has struck the region around Sana’a.

The Houthi media said that there was damage to the infrastructure, equipment, and machinery in the ports, including tugs and cranes. It was the third time Israel struck Yemen after two prior attacks on the ports and fuel depots. Israeli media is quoting military sources saying they believe all three ports were “paralyzed,” with the attacks including a focus on the tugs. Prior attacks focused on the port cranes.

Views of port damage from Houthi media

Pictures from the Houthi media showed at least one tug that was sunk and another damaged by fire. The Israeli media says eight tugs were damaged. The Houthis are saying seven of the people killed were in the port of Salif and the other two at the oil terminal.

The Israel media is reporting that 14 fight jets were involved along with refueling and intelligence aircraft for the more than 1,200-mile trip. The Israeli Air Force is reported to have been preparing for the past several weeks for the strikes. The first wave hit the ports at 0315 local time and the second wave was at 0430 simultaneously striking both power stations. Israel is not reporting any injuries or damage to its aircraft.

Earlier in the week, U.S. forces struck what was termed command and control facilities for the Houthis. The U.S. said it was in response to the ongoing targeting of merchant ships and the recent missiles and drones fired at U.S. destroyers and merchant ships.

The Houthi attacks against shipping have slowed over the past few months. They reported shifting their focus to use missiles and drones on targets in Israel. Today they vowed to increase their aggression in response to the attacks.

