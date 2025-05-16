Israel Bombs Two Houthi-Controlled Ports and Warns of More Actions



The Israel Defense Force late on Friday, May 16, launched two powerful attacks on the Houthi-controlled ports of Hodeidah and Al-Salif saying that they believed the ports would be out of commission for months. The Israelis also warned of more attacks if the Houthis persist in their missile and drone launches. Israel also cited its past efforts at targeting terrorist leaders.

Early reports are saying that there were ten strikes split between the two ports. The IDF acknowledged the strikes with unconfirmed reports that Israel used 10 to 15 fighter jets and dropped more than 35 munitions.

The IDF is saying the ports are “severely damaged.” They said the strikes were “more intentional” and “more central” than those conducted previously by the U.S., which were highly targeted. They said the ports had been specifically targeted because they are being used to transfer weapons. It said that “Any hostile activity in these ports will continue to be prevented.”

The Houthis quickly issued a statement saying the bombing of the ports “will be met with a painful response.” They reported that 10 people were killed or injured, including one killed and three injured in Salif. They said the preliminary report showed six had been injured in Hodeidah.

They reported that vital facilities, civilian facilities, and infrastructure were targeted. Residents in Hodeidah are saying they heard four loud booms and saw smoke coming from the port.

Reports are quoting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel saying, “Our pilots have successfully struck two Houthi terrorist ports, and this is just the beginning. There will be more to come. We are not willing to sit idly by and allow the Houthis to harm us. We will strike them much harder, including their leadership and all the infrastructure that enables them to harm us.”

The Israelis reportedly cited their efforts, which have already targeted terror leaders. The report referenced Deif and the Sinwars in Gaza, Nasrallah in Beirut, and Haniyeh in Tehran.

The strikes came after repeated drone and missile attacks fired by the Houthis and threats against Israel. The IDF issued warnings last Sunday (May 11) saying that the port areas of Ras Isa, Hodeidah, and Salif should be evacuated.

Israel apparently waited until Donald Trump had departed the Middle East after his state visit to strike the Houthis. The bombing of the ports came as the Houthis staged another of their weekly protest marches in their capital city of Sanaa. They hold weekly demonstrations and rallies in support of Gaza and the Palestinians.