IRClass' Arun Sharma Takes the Helm at IACS

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-15 21:51:39

Arun Sharma, the head of the Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass), has been elected to a one-year term as chairman of the International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) in a recent council meeting held in Busan, Korea. The chairmanship rotates on a yearly basis.



Sharma took over as chair on July 1, and his key priorities for his tenure at IACS include continuously strengthening the body's systems to maintain and enhance quality operations. He also emphasizes that he wants to enhance interaction with shipowners in order to affirm the group's relevance to the industry.



Mr. Sharma highlighted that IACS recognises the importance of good data in decision-making to guide its policy decisions, and work has commenced on the formulation of data-driven policy at IACS. This will be “a very important step and will be one of the main priorities in the coming year,” he said.



Congratulating his predecessor Mr Jeong-Kie Lee, Korean Register’s Chairman and CEO, Mr Sharma commented: “I am grateful to Jeong-Kie for his personal commitment to IACS during his Chairmanship and for laying the groundwork on a number of key initiatives that will be my responsibility to bring to conclusion. I am confident that with the support of all my Council colleagues, IACS will be able to demonstrate the proactive commitment necessary to ensure that the Association remains well positioned for the many challenges that face the maritime community.”

The meeting on July 1 also marked the end of the IACS chairmanship of Jeong-Kie Lee, Korean Register’s chairman and CEO. Lee said that he was pleased that he had been able to deliver 12 recommendations on cyber safety and to oversee the successful launch of the International Quality Assessment Review Body (IQARB), which oversees IACS member society quality and performance.