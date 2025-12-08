Bulgaria Seeks Answers as First of Crew is Removed from Sanctioned Tanker



Bulgarian authorities are still seeking answers about how the fire-damaged tanker Kairos ended up stranded offshore while it continues to render assistance to the crew onboard. The tanker remains stable in heavy weather just off the coast of southern Bulgaria after having washed ashore on Friday, December 5.

High winds and heavy seas have hampered the operations, but according to reports, Bulgarian officials were able to inspect the ship and have made contact with the Chinese owners. The ship is without electricity or heating despite the winter weather, and there are 10 crew aboard, although the master and officers have left the ship.

The Bulgarian Navy, using a helicopter, airlifted food, water, and communications equipment to the ship on Sunday afternoon. Shortly after that, they returned to the ship at the request of the owner and airlifted three crewmembers to shore. They also transported a small diesel generator and fuel to the vessel. The helicopter returned on Monday and, at the request of the shipowner, airlifted four additional crewmembers to shore.

Three crewmembers are remaining aboard the ship. According to the media reports, seven of the crewmembers are from China, while the others are from Vietnam, Indonesia, and Myanmar.

Bulgarian officials also met with the Turkish Ambassador, requesting details on the tow of the tanker and the movements of the tug Timur Bey, which had been towing the fire-damaged tanker. Bulgarian officials confirmed the earlier reports that the tug brought the vessel from Turkish waters and appeared to abandon it about six miles from the Bulgarian shore. The officials want to know who hired the tug, what the tow plan was, and the destination.

The Kairos was damaged in an attack with a maritime drone, with Ukraine taking credit. The ship suffered an explosion and fire, which left it a dead ship. The ship had previously been sanctioned by the EU and UK for its activities in the Russian oil trade.

Bulgarian officials are hopeful a break in the winter weather will provide an opportunity to tow the vessel to a more secure location. It is currently less than 1,000 yards (700 to 800 meters) from shore near Ahtopol. Media reports suggest the ship, which has a single anchor down, has moved another 100 to 200 meters closer to shore over the weekend in the high seas. Bulgaria’s Ministry of Transport says it is discussing towing the tanker to the roadstead at Burgas.

The Ministry emphasizes that the owner is responsible for the salvage of the tanker and the costs associated with the rescue operations. The Ministry is continuing to closely monitor the situation.

