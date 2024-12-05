Indian Dockworkers Stage Protests Ahead of December 15 Strike Deadline



Dockworkers in India are continuing to express this dissatisfaction at the slow pace of progress and promise to implement wage and service reforms. Workers on Thursday, December 5, staged nationwide protests demanding action as a December 15 deadline established by the national union collation looms.

Under the banner of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) of Major Port & Dock Workers Federations, workers staged demonstrations in support of the unions and the agreement reached in late September for wage increases that have not yet been implemented. In the western port of Mormugao reports said around 400 workers joined in the protests which also coincide with strikes happening in other trades across India ranging from farmers to assistant professors and librarians.

The union collation in November met and agreed that it would establish a deadline of December 15 for the implementation of the agreement that was signed on September 29. The agreement was reached at the last minute to head off a planned nationwide strike. The unions have announced that they will commence an indefinite strike as of December 17 encompassing all of India’s 12 government-owned seaports, which are many of the largest in India. The privately operated seaports are not expected to take part in the strike.

“It is painful to note that till today no action appears to have been taken by the concerned to conclude a settlement before the Labour authorities under the ID Act on the PLR scheme as envisaged in the MoU,” the workers' federations said in a statement. They have called for expanded protests on December 10 in advance of the planned strike.

Hapag-Lloyd issued an advisory for customers on December 4 updating them on the status of the strike. It wrote, “As the situation is unfolding, our teams are working to assess any impact on operations and are in close communication with all relevant parties to ensure delivering the latest updates that might impact your cargo planning.”

The unions highlight that workers have been receiving “ad hoc” wages since a contract expired in 2021. They accused the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways of having a “lethargic attitude” toward the contract and the workers before the agreement was reached in September after three years of negotiations. Now, the union says the Indian Ports Association has delayed for two months taking action on the memorandum that set terms to end the labor dispute.



