Inchcape Shipping Services Expands in Nordics Acquiring Grieg Logistics

Inchcape Shipping Services, a global leader in port agency and marine services, completed the acquisition of Grieg Logistics headquartered in Bergen, Norway from the Grieg Group. The companies report the acquisition will provide the opportunity for increased services and expand Inchcape’s presence in the Nordic regions.

Grieg Logistics operates both in Norway and beyond. Among its operations are the terminals at Tønsberg, Mosjøen, and Skålevik. It has offices in Tønsberg, Larvik, Bergen, Mongstad, Kristiansund, and Mosjøen, offering ship agency services all along the Norwegian coastline.

"Inchcape Shipping Services and Grieg Logistics complement each other perfectly, and we eagerly anticipate the continued growth of our business areas within Inchcape,” said Grieg Logistics CEO, Stig Trygve Andersen. Under the terms of the agreement, the company will continue under the same name for a period and existing management will continue to lead the company.

Grieg highlights that new business models and technologies are transforming logistics. It has been working to assist ports and terminals with integrating these changes. Together, Inchcape and Grieg Logistics look to refine their service offering while also leveraging the local Norwegian expertise that has been developed at Grieg Logistics. The company is a service provider to some of the largest companies in Norway, including Equinor and Esso.

“Inchcape and Grieg Logistics have enjoyed a long-standing partnership, first formalized in 2019,” said Inchcape Shipping Services CEO Philippe Maezelle. “The partnership facilitated the sharing of technologies and the expansion of port agency support in Norway. We are extremely excited to welcome the Grieg Logistics team into our organization.”

Inchcape Shipping Services, a portfolio company of private equity fund Epiris, traces its origins to 1847. Through acquisitions and internal growth, the company has expanded to become the leading provider of port agency and marine services. The company highlights that it represents clients in over 85 percent of the world's ports across 60 countries and maintains a network of 247 owned offices. Services are provided across various sectors, including tanker, cruise, dry bulk, liner, government, ship manager, and offshore industries.

