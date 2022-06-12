In-Person Shows Are Back: Posidonia 2022 Sets New Attendance Records

Courtesy Posidonia Events

The Posidonia shipping exhibition in Athens closed out the most successful show in its 53-year history on Friday.

The 27th edition of the show was delayed by two years because of the pandemic, but with COVID-19 in retreat, shipping executives and leaders turned out by the thousands to meet and make deals. The show broke every record of attendance, each and every day.

Over the course of five days last week, the exhibition halls welcomed nearly 2,000 exhibitors from 88 countries and territories, as well as thousands of visitors from all over the world. Attendees came for the 68 conferences and seminars on the agenda, as well as the sporting events and networking opportunities (not to mention luncheons and parties).

At Posidonia's conferences, well-known panelists addressed the major issues of the day, from the expense of decarbonization and the opportunities of digitalization to the impact of the crew change crisis. In addition, the conference's organizers set aside time for recruitment and outreach events for young people, encouraging the next generation to consider the shipping industry.

Hundreds of teenagers attended the "Yes to Shipping" outreach event on the final day of Posidonia 2022 (Posidonia Events)

Posidonia's organizers saw a seven percent increase in exhibitor space compared to the 2018 edition of the show. Visitor numbers soared by nearly 18 percent, with a total of more than 27,000 people walking through the doors over the course of the week. (In 2018, the show attracted 23,000.)

The show's organizers are already gearing up for the next edition of Posidonia, which will be held from June 3-7, 2024 in Athens.

The Maritime Executive sells exhibition stands at Posidonia 2024 ror maritime companies in North America. For more information, contact SVP Brett Keil at [email protected].