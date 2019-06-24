IMO Warns Shipping Industry of Fake Piracy Reports

Suspected Somali pirates in an undated file image

By The Maritime Executive 2019-06-24 21:17:12

The International Maritime Organization warns that alerts being issued from the email account of the Regional Maritime Information Sharing Centre (REMISC) in Sana’a, Yemen (infoex@remisc.org) are not legitimate.

Given the current situation in Yemen, which is in the midst of a civil war, the center has not been able to provide updated piracy incident information and has stopped its activities. IMO has supported REMISC since its establishment, but says that it has no oversight of its current operations.

REMISC – together with the Mombasa and Dar es Salaam Information Sharing Centres (ISC) – is part of the information sharing network established under the Djibouti Code of Conduct framework, which became operational in 2011. The network is used to exchange information on piracy incidents across the region and other relevant information to help shipping and signatory States to take action to mitigate piracy threats.

Up-to-date sources of official information on piracy in the Gulf of Aden and Western Indian Ocean include EUNAVFOR Operation Atalanta and the ICC IMB's live piracy report.