IMO Members Edge Towards Strengthening Environmental Targets

After the greenhouse gas working group at the International Maritime Organization, the consensus is that member states are about to adopt a more stringent greenhouse gas reduction target that would align shipping with the Paris Agreement on climate change.

The crucial Maritime Environmental Protection Committee meeting, known as MEPC79, takes place at IMO headquarters in London next week. The current IMO target is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from ships by 50 percent by 2050. In this era of heightened environmental concern, the pressure has been growing to align the industry with the Paris Agreement goal of keeping global warming to no more than 1.5°C. The maritime shipping industry is responsible for almost three percent of global CO2 emissions, so its climate strategy is critical to achieving global goals.

"At COP26, global shipowners reiterated their commitment to reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050," Guy Platten, ICS Secretary General, said. "We welcome signals that IMO member states now are on track to adopt a similar target for international shipping, as well as a goal for five percent of the energy used by shipping to be produced from alternative fuels by 2030. But the hard work starts now.

"Many submissions on the table at the IMO include ambitious but pragmatic decarbonization solutions, including ICS's recent 'Fund and Reward' proposal. To move these proposals forward, government representatives at the MEPC must resist the urge to find fault and instead find cohesion. The increasing impacts of climate change will not wait.

"Zero-carbon fuels must be available in significant quantities no later than 2030 if we hope to hit a 2050 target. Encouragingly, a consensus is growing. Proposals show a groundswell of support for a flat rate contribution per tonne of CO2 emitted by ships on a global basis to accelerate the production and uptake of these fuels.

"The EU 27 have signaled acceptance of this approach rather than pursuing carbon trading on a global basis, and we hope next week will advance these complex negotiations further. We urgently need to reduce the political and investment risk. We can never forget that to decarbonize the world; you need shipping."

Only two meetings remain until the MEPC finalizes the shipping industry's climate change strategy, so any IMO statements next week will be studied in detail.

