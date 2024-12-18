ICS Selects Cyprus’ Kazakos as Secretary General to Replace Platten

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), the influential trade association that represents 80 percent of the world’s merchant fleet, has unanimously appointed long-time member and industry leader Thomas A. Kazakos as its next Secretary General. The group completed a seven-month search for a replacement for the retiring Guy Platten who led the organization for nearly seven years.

In selecting its next leader, the group highlighted the importance of the role at a critical time in the industry. The coming decade the ICS board said will be pivotal for the industry as it faces challenges to improve its environmental performance and the continued difficulties that seafarers are facing. They understood the importance of selecting the right person to lead the ICS.

“After a thorough search and interview process, my board is delighted to confirm the appointment of Thomas Kazakos to this important position for our industry,” said Emanuele Grimaldi, Chairman of the International Chamber of Shipping. “Thomas brings a wealth of experience to the ICS community and the entire shipping industry. He is the ideal candidate to build on the great work that Guy has delivered over the past six-plus years.”

Grimaldi noted the challenges while saying that through Platten’s leadership, ICS has been at the forefront of developments ranging from decarbonization, the energy transition, safety, and seafarer welfare. Platten provided a strong voice representing the industry, especially during the challenges of the COVID-19 Pandemic. However, in May 2024 he announced his plans to l eave his position in mid-2025 after nearly seven years.

“Through Guy’s leadership I am grateful to him for his professionalism both in leading ICS and for the continuity plan that he has put in place to ensure that ICS continues to lead our industry in the decades to come,” said Grimaldi. “Guy will leave ICS in a robust state, both in the way it leads the agenda on so many issues and in having sound finances.”

The recruitment process was undertaken by the international search firm Odgers Berndtson with members of the ICS board from across the world involved in the interview process. The board convened in a special meeting and unanimously appointed Kazakos who will take over when Platten steps down in June 2025.

Kazakos has been the Director General of the Cyprus Shipping Chamber, the representative National-Member Association of Cyprus at ICS, since 1995. CSC is also known for its strong advocacy and leadership in the industry. He began his professional career at the Cyprus Employers and Industrialists Federation before joining the Cyprus Shipping Chamber. Kazakos has represented Cyprus on the board of ICS and the European Community Shipowners’ Association (ECSA) in addition to being an Administrative Board member of the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA). Kazakos studied at the University of Leicester in the United Kingdom obtaining a Bachelor’s Degree in Law (LL.B) and a Master‘s Degree in European and International Trade Law (LL.M).

“In my role with the Cyprus Shipping Chamber, I have seen first-hand and have contributed to the vital work that ICS undertakes,” said Kazakos. “The coming years will be ones of significant change for our industry and members, and it is vital that we have a strong and resilient organization to ably represent their views.”

Among the issues that he notes the will industry will be faced with is the IMO’s decarbonization agenda. Kazakos highlighted that under Platten’s leadership, the ICS is working closely with the IMO, governments, and other stakeholders, to develop a credible system to support the transition. He said however, “There is so much more to do and I am excited to be given this opportunity to lead the amazing team at ICS and to work with our members as we address the many challenges that our industry encounters.”

Platten took the leadership of ICS in 2018 after a career at sea that began in 1982 with the Royal Fleet Auxiliary Service and later the RNLI as an inspector. Platten also held senior positions including Chief Executive of the UK Chamber of Shipping, Chief Executive of ferry company Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited, and Director of Marine Operations for the Northern Lighthouse Board. He was Secretary General of ICS working first with Chairman Esben Poulsson and more recently Emanuele Grimaldi.

“I am so proud in the way that the ICS team has stepped up to the many challenges thrown at us and the way that our industry has changed from one that too often just responded, to an industry that seeks to shape its future,” said Platten. “The last six-plus years have undoubtedly been the most rewarding of my career. I know that Thomas will have a great team around him when he takes over the reins and I wish him and them fair winds and following seas.”

Platten will officially step down next June at the ICS AGM and Conference in Athens.

