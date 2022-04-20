Icebreaker Hosts First Same-Sex Marriage in UK's Antarctic Territory

RRS Sir David Attenborough docked at the Rothera Research Station, 2021 (BAS)

Destination weddings and cruise weddings are usually held in sunny climates, but for two stewards aboard the icebreaker RRS Sir David Attenborough, Antarctica sounded ideal. This weekend, crewmembers Eric Bourne and Stephen Carpenter are set to become the first same-sex couple ever married in the British Antarctic Territory.

The longtime couple have been together for 20 years and have worked together aboard a variety of vessels, according to the British Antarctic Survey. They decided to get married in Antarctica when Carpenter joined the Attenborough's crew, and Rothera seemed like the ideal place. They will hold a ceremony with the 30 members of the Attenborough's crew this weekend (either Sunday or Monday, depending on the fickle weather on Adelaide Island). Capt. Will Whatley will perform ther service, and the wedding will be registered with the government of the British Antarctic Territory. Since the BAT's laws mirror those of the United Kingdom, the marriage will be valid in Britain.

"The RRS Sir David Attenborough is not only our place of work but also our home, and it is a privilege to help two integral members of our crew celebrate their special day. I’m very proud of the inclusive culture within the British Antarctic Survey and across the Polar Regions," said Whatley.

Rothera (BAS file image)

A shoreside reception is scheduled at the Rothera Research Station, one of the remotest inhabited communities on the planet. About 100 staff members are expected to attend, including the local band.

“We have been together for 20 years but now we’ve both been to Antarctica together, it felt like the perfect place for us to finally tie the knot! We’ve even had the coordinates of the wedding location engraved into our rings," said Carpenter.

Rothera, located on Adelaide Island just west of the Antarctic Peninsula, is the BAS' primary staging point for operations on the continent. Its population varies from 22 people in the winter to a staff more than 100 in the summertime. The base has a gravel airfield for flights to and from the Falkland Islands, and it recently added a wharf sized to accommodate RRS Sir David Attenborough.