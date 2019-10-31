Hurtigruten Tests Biodiesel

Photo: Hanne Taalesen/Hurtigruten

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-31 19:39:40

Cruise line Hurtigruten has started testing biodiesel on board the ship MS Polarlys. The palm-oil-free fuel can potentially reduce emissions with 95 percent.

The company is aiming to be emission-free and also wants an international ban of use of heavy fuel oil in the Arctic and along the Norwegian Coast.

In July, Hurtigruten introduced the world’s first hybrid electric–powered expedition cruise ship, MS Roald Amundsen. MS Fridtjof Nansen will follow in the spring of 2020, and several existing Hurtigruten ships will also be upgraded with battery packs and other green technologies.

As part of a wider push to implement battery technology, Hurtigruten announced a partnership between its land-based adventure travel company Hurtigruten Svalbard and the Finnish start-up company Aurora Powertrains to introduce battery-powered, silent and emission-free snowmobiles this year. Hurtigruten Svalbard will set up a separate power supply including solar panels, a windmill and battery packs for energy storage. The complete renewable energy solution will be delivered by Assemblin AS.

“Our eSleds and the entire operation will literally be powered by the midnight sun and Arctic winds. For us, this is only the beginning. We’re already planning similar solutions to be installed at our hotels and other parts of our Svalbard operation,” says Krisztina Uzonyi, Hurtigruten Svalbard destination director.

In a partnership with the Norwegian start-up Brim Explorer, Hurtigruten Svalbard is introducing silent, electric-powered, and emission-free explorer catamarans.