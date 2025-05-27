Divers Find Hull Damage on Grounded Bulker off Sweden

The grounding of the bulker Ali Aykin in the Øresund last weekend appears to be more serious than initially believed, according to Sweden's coast guard. A dive inspection has revealed that the vessel sustained hull damage and is taking on water.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, Ali Aykin was outbound in the Øresund on a routine voyage from Gdansk, Poland to Setubal, Portugal. She deviated from the marked shipping lane, and at 0100, she went aground on a charted shoal, just outside the fairway on the south side of the Øresund Bridge. No injuries or spills were reported; the vessel has about 18,000 gallons of diesel fuel in her tanks and authorities are monitoring pollution risks.

After the grounding, one crewmember was arrested on suspicion of gross negligence. According to local media, it is believed that at least one other individual may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the casualty. The crew are being interviewed and officials are gathering evidence from the vessel.

The damage to the hull could complicate salvage efforts. The authorities initially planned to refloat the ship and tow it to deeper water when a suitable weather window arrived, but the possibility of further damage or water ingress could require different response measures.

As of Tuesday evening, Ali Aykin remained aground on the shoal with two Swedish coast guard vessels just southwest of its position, AIS data from Pole Star shows.

