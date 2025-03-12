Houthis Reiterate Threat to Israeli Shipping Citing Lack of Aid to Gaza



The Houthi militants reiterated their ban on shipping associated with Israel effective today, March 12, for regions including the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandeb, Gulf of Aden, and the “Arabian Seas.” The formal announcement issued on social media and in emailed messages to ship owners, operators, and trade associations followed an ultimatum issued by the group days ago complete with a slick propaganda video.

“Vessels that are wholly owned by Israeli individuals or entities, and/or sailing the Israeli flag, are prohibited from transiting through the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, and the Gulf of Aden,” the militants wrote in their message. The said that any Israeli vessels attempting to violate the ban would be subject to “military targeting.”

The group is citing the “failure to fully implement” the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. They assert that Israel is procrastinating including delays in opening the crossings into Gaza for the delivery of humanitarian aid.

“This ban will remain in effect until the crossings to the Gaza Strip are reopened and humanitarian aid, including food and medical supplies, is allowed to enter,” the Houthis declared.

Propaganda video posted by the Houthis as they reiterated their threat against Israeli shipping

The renewed threats come as the United States is pushing for more progress on the peace efforts in the region. Donald Trump on social media last week threatened Hamas if it did not immediately release all the hostages and bodies of Israelis that it is still holding.

Most of the major shipping companies however had previously said it was too soon to return to the region while the security efforts also continue. The EU renewed Operation Aspides and the command continues to cite its close protection missions for merchant vessels transiting the area. Lloyd’s List Intelligence reports in an analysis that transits through the Bal el-Mandeb remain down by more than half versus 2023.

EUNAVFOR Aspides has continues its security efforts during the lull in Houthi attacks (Aspides)

Operators have also kept vessels out of the region due to the unpredictable nature of the attacks. In the past, the Houthis targeted vessels saying that the operators were supporting Israel or vessels with indirect associations with Israel. In some cases, it was believed the Houthis were using outdated information gained from the Internet.

The renewed threat comes almost three months after the group claimed its last attack on commercial shipping, the Maersk-operated containership Santa Ursula while it was transiting to Oman. The attacks had become less frequent during late 2024 although the group continued to target U.S. Navy vessels including claims of three launches against the carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the days leading up to the implementation of the ceasefire. They also continued to launch missiles toward Israel which had led to several retaliatory strikes by the Israel Defense Forces on ports and other facilities in Yemen.