Houthis Fire on USN Carrier and Destroyers After US Strikes Weapons Sites

The Houthis claimed a coordinated attack on both the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea and USN destroyers in the Red Sea today in response to U.S. strikes on weapons storage sites. The launches aimed at the destroyers have been confirmed by the Pentagon while additional reports are saying there were multiple explosions near a merchant ship in the Red Sea.

The Pentagon reported that the Houthis launched at least eight drones, five ballistic missiles, and three cruise missiles. The unnamed U.S. destroyers were said to be in the Red Sea and crossing the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

The confirmation came as the Houthis’ spokesperson claimed that the group had implemented two “military operations,” the first of which targeted the American aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea with “a number of cruise missiles and drones,” and the other targeted two American destroyers in the Red Sea with “a number of ballistic missiles and drones.” The Houthis claimed they had interrupted U.S. attacks on Yemen.

Centcom posted on social media a video of a fighter jet launching from the deck of the Abraham Lincoln while the Pentagon said there had been a series of strikes on weapon storage facilities. They said it had involved assets from the U.S. Army and Navy without supplying details.

Media reports are saying at least 10 Houthis were killed in Yemen. The reports said the targets included mobile rocket launchers. CENTCOM was expected to provide additional details later in the day on the strikes.

Separately, the UK Maritime Trade Operations received reports of multiple explosions in the Red Sea. The unidentified vessel was approximately 70 nautical miles southwest of Hodeidah, Yemen. The explosions were near the vessel but they caused no damage. The crew was reported to be safe and the vessel was continuing on course.

This is the first attacks recorded by UKMTO in November and continues to show the more sporadic timing of the launches against merchant ships. The Houthis have vowed to keep up their strikes saying they would not be deterred by the election of Donald Trump. They said they would continue to target vessels and shipping companies supporting Israel and would not exclude vessels that showed a change of registered owners.

UKMTO also received a report on November 9 that another unnamed vessel was hailed over the radio. The speakers identified themselves as “Yemeni authorities” and ordered the vessel to alter course. The incident took place while the vessel was approximately 57 nautical miles from Aden. Western forces have repeatedly told vessels to ignore these types of calls and take precautions against possible attacks.

Another vessel on November 7 reported spotting multiple small boats in the same area near Aden. They said some of the boats approached and that people were seen with weapons but there was no interaction.

The previous attacks had been at the end of October.

