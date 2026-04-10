HM Coastguard and RNLI Coordinate Medevac After Cargo Ship Fire



A crew from HM Coastguard led the medevac of an injured seafarer from a cargo ship in the English Channel on April 8. The RNLI at Salcombe also dispatched an all-weather lifeboat at 2200 and stood by during the rescue and until a tug secured the disabled vessel.

A small cargo ship, RDJ Waalstroom (2,650 dwt), issues a mayday call while transiting the English Channel near Portsmouth, England. The Dutch-owned ship, which was built in 2003, reported an engine room fire. It is 90 meters (295 feet) in length and was operating with a crew of six. The ship is registered in Antigua and Barbuda and had been bound for Balboa, Spain.

The vessel reported that the crew had evacuated the engine space and was using a fire suppression system. However, one of the crewmembers had been injured and was requiring immediate medical attention. The vessel was reported to be drifting approximately 40 miles south of Salcombe.

The Salcombe ALB stood by while the Coastguard rescue helicopter lowered a paramedic to the deck. They determined to remove the individual and airlift the crewmember to a hospital in Portsmouth.

Stay on Top of the Daily Maritime News The maritime news

that matters most Get the latest maritime news delivered to your inbox daily. Subscribe Now

A Dutch warship also responded to the call and was standing by to provide assistance. However, the HM Coastguard reports the cargo ship had drifted into French waters, and at about 0100 coordination was transferred to the French authorities.

A rescue tug reached the vessel, which still had five of its crew aboard. The plan was to tow it to a port in France.

