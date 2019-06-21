Harvey Gulf Retrofits LNG Dual-Fuel OSVs with Battery Hybrid Power

Cutaway view of the Harvey Energy's LNG fuel system (Harvey Gulf)

By The Maritime Executive 2019-06-21 22:00:43

In a first for the U.S. flag market, Harvey Gulf has announced that it will be installing battery hybrid systems aboard the LNG dual-fuel OSVs Harvey Energy and Harvey Supporter.

The retrofits for Harvey Gulf will be the first of their kind in the United States and the first classed by ABS. Abroad, other recent orders for battery hybrid LNG systems include the propulsion packages for two new PCTCs for UECC, four ro/pax ferries for TT-Line and two ro/ro ferries for Seaspan.

According to ABS, the installation of a 1,450 kW battery hybrid package is expected to reduce the vessels' exhaust emissions, fuel consumption, and noise levels. The overall fuel cost savings are expected to be in the range of 10 to 20 percent. The battery capacity will be enough to sail in and out of harbor on electric power with fewer engines running, while also supplementing hotel load electricity when docked, reducing noise and pollution levels in the harbor. The ability to operate on battery power will also add redundancy during dynamic positioning (DP) operations at offshore platforms.

“ABS is a leader in hybrid projects in the offshore sector and we are proud to be involved in another project driving the sustainable development of the industry,” said Matt Tremblay, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Offshore. “The project will effectively create tri-fueled vessels with significant potential to reduce fuel consumption and emissions.”

The project is another highlight for Harvey Gulf, which has been moving quickly to grow its global presence and acquire competitors. In addition to its core business in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, it now has active charters in Mexico, Trinidad, Suriname, Guyana and Nigeria. The international growth is set to continue, according to Harvey Gulf CEO Shane Guidry. "We are in discussions to bring MPSVs and LNG-dual fuel PSVs to the North Sea, Brazil and Australia later this year and into 2020, as well as DPS-2 FSIVs into Angola," he said in a recent update.