Greek Seafarers Extend Strike Stopping Most Island Ferries

The unions representing Greek seafarers including deckhands, dockworkers, and others on the country’s critical island ferries, are extending their strike for another two days as they demand better wages and work rules. A “warning strike” started on Tuesday and Wednesday and the unions are now adding another two days while citing further potential escalation as Greece heads into a three-day holiday weekend ahead of a national holiday on Monday.

Most of the mainland and interisland ferry service across Greece is suspended. The unions exempted from the strike members who work on a few short-distance runs as well as on domestic tankers and cargo ships. Reports are that nearly all the country’s ferries have remained docked with the islands in the Aegean and Ionian Sea cut off from the mainland.

Multiple unions including the Panhellenic Seamen’s Federation (PNO) and the Panhellenic Union of Deckhands (PENEN) are participating in the strike. PNO issued a statement yesterday also calling for a meeting with the Minister of Shipping and Island Policy as well as scheduling a rally for Friday, October 25.

The unions announced their plans to strike at the beginning of October as they continue to demand wage increases and changes to Greek laws. The unions are calling for a 12 percent wage increase for 2025 while reports said the Greek Shipowners Association for Passenger Ships has proposed a three percent raise.

The unions are also demanding the government roll back a new law that permits high-speed ferries popular with tourists to limit their operations to only four months of the year. As such, they report crewmembers working on these vessels are classified as “seasonal employees” losing out on wages and benefits including unemployment. The unions want the law amended to require a minimum of seven months of operation.

In their demands, the unions highlight that the shipping companies are making large profits and receiving benefits from the government. According to the statement from PNO, the government is providing €150 million ($162 million) in subsidies to the shipping companies to maintain service on routes with less demand. They also report the government is preparing bonuses for shipping companies to encourage the renewal and modernization of fleets to spur the transition to green shipping.

The initial strike was for October 22 and 23, but yesterday the unions said they would extend it for October 24 and 25. It is currently scheduled to end at 23:59 on October 25 but fears are growing that it will disrupt holiday weekend travel in addition to continuing to cut off the islands from the mainland.