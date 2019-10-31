GPH Begins Operations at Antigua Cruise Port

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-31 17:15:24

Global Ports Holding (GPH) has begun cruise port operations in Antigua. This follows the signing of an agreement with the Government of Antigua and Barbuda on February 1, 2019.

GPH and its partner’s are committed to financing the completion of a pier that will be capable of berthing the largest, 5,000+ passenger vessels. GPH will also invest in improving and adding to the port’s retail facilities, with an expected total initial investment in the first 12 months of operation of $45-50 million. The balance will be spent to improve the surrounding port area by the last quarter of 2021.

Antigua is a well-located tourist destination and potentially the highlight of Southern and Deep Southern cruise itineraries, as well as transatlantic routes. Serving mainly as a transit port, Antigua and Barbuda also has the opportunity for some turnaround cruise operations, predominantly for European cruise brands.

Antigua hosted around 800,000 cruise passengers in 2018. The addition of Antigua Cruise Port to GPH's portfolio is expected to increase GPH’s total passenger volumes for 2020 to close to 13 million.

Nassau Development

In August this year, GPH announced that Nassau Cruise Port Ltd has signed a 25-year port operation and lease agreement with the Government of the Bahamas for the Prince George Wharf and related areas at Nassau cruise port. NCP is a consortium comprising GPH, the Bahamas Investment Fund and the Yes Foundation.

Nassau is one of the most popular cruise destinations in the world, attracting 3.7 million passengers per year. It is in close proximity to the United States, with the largest cruise port in the world, Miami, within easy cruising distance.

NCP will invest up to $250 million in expanding the capacity of the port. The project will also see the building of a new terminal building; the creation of an event and entertainment area; investment into improving the current retail facilities; and the design and construction of new food and beverage facilities. It will integrate the port into Bay Street and downtown Nassau. NCP is expected to complete the construction in 24 months.

