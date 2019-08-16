Good Samaritans Save Young Cruise Passenger from the Water

The good samaritans: DJ Kuntry, right, celebrates with Donovan and USVI Dept. of Tourism teammates (USVI)

By The Maritime Executive 2019-08-16 20:33:27

On Monday, two good samaritans from the U.S. Virgin Islands saved a young cruise passenger after she went over the edge of a dock in her wheelchair.

The cruise ship Carnival Fascination had moored at the West Indian Company (WICO) Dock on St. Thomas, USVI for a port call on Monday. During the call, a young passenger's wheelchair went off the dock, sending her into the water. Two entertainers from the USVI Department of Tourism - Randolph Donovan, Jr. and DJ Kuntry Hamilton - quickly responded to rescue the girl. Donovan dove in first, and Hamilton followed, bringing a line to help get the girl out of the water.

"I couldn’t think I just had to move real quick," said Donovan in a social media post. "When I see the wheelchair going under the weight and the fight that she put on me I was in a tight situation . . . thanks to [Hamilton] he was right there in the water to help."

"Wake up this morning set and ready to go DJ on WICO Dock for the tourist coming in on the Carnival ship not knowing I will be saving a tourist life," said Hamilton on Facebook. "Thank God we all are safe and sound."

The two men received a round of applause from onlookers and praise from USVI dignitaries. "Job well done and thank you for your willingness to assist with this duty today!" said Sen. Kurt Vialet of the USVI legislature in a statement. "I know that young lady’s family is forever grateful and we as a people are proud of you!"