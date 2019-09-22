Golden Ray Fuel Transfer Underway

By The Maritime Executive 2019-09-22 17:26:53

Emergency response teams have begun skimming pollutants from the engine room of the capsized car carrier Golden Ray to allow access to the main fuel tanks.

The U.S. Coast Guard says there have been sporadic discharges from the vessel. Shoreline impacts have been identified near Quarantine Island, Lanier Island, and the confluence of the Back, Mackay, and Frederica Rivers, with varying degrees of oil and sheen in the marshes. Mitigation techniques are being evaluated.

The 656-foot Golden Ray capsized with a fire on board in St. Simons Sound, Brunswick, Georgia, on September 8. There were 24 on board, 23 crew and one pilot. All were rescued. However, the stricken vessel still poses a major hazard to navigation for the Port of Brunswick. She capsized at the entrance to St. Simons Sound while departing the port for Baltimore.

There are approximately 200 responders and 40 vessels engaged in the response. Over 5,300 feet of boom has been deployed to protect Bird Island, and 18,400 feet of boom is strategically staged for use as needed.

Commercial traffic in the Port of Brunswick continues to move on a case by case basis.