Global Diving Begins Removing Sunken Vessels From Lahaina's Harbor

A team from Global Diving & Salvage uses float bags to move a sunken wreck in Lahaina's harbor (USCG)

The U.S. Coast Guard, Hawaiian state authorities and a contracted salvor have begun removing sunken vessels from the harbor at Lahaina, Maui. The devastating wildfire that swept through the town in August also damaged the marina, leading to the loss of most of the vessels in the harbor.

The primary salvage contractor is Global Diving and Salvage, and its team has been proceeding with the work in a series of careful stages to minimize any harm to the marine environment. To date, about 2,400 gallons of petroleum products have been removed from vessels in the harbor, along with 200 pounds of hazardous materials, like batteries. Eight vessels have also been pulled out of the harbor and moved to a nearby parking lot for staging and final disposition. The boats' owners are being updated as the vessels are recovered from the water.

Lahaina holds a special place in Hawaiian history, and the operation has incorporated the advice of on-site cultural and archaeological monitors to ensure that the work proceeds respectfully. Before physical work began, the harbor was thoroughly surveyed to identify debris and hazards, and the Coast Guard worked with multiple stakeholders to put together a plan of operations that would address local concerns.

Wreckage and a few surviving vessels along Lahaina's harbor waterfront before cleanup (State of Hawaii)

Lahaina's commercial and recreational operators are eager to regain access to the historic Mala pier, about one mile northwest of the boat harbor. The infrastructure at this location was not damaged by the fire, and the state hopes to have it open for use by fishermen and members of the public within two months' time.

The wildfire that hit Lahaina on August 8 swept through the town rapidly, driven by high winds, and residents had little advance notice of the need to evacuate. As the county coroners' office has worked to identify the deceased, the death toll has fluctuated, and it currently stands at 98 people. At least a dozen more are unaccounted for.