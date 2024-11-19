Fishing Vessel Chartered by Offshore Wind Farm Grounds Off Rhode Island

Early Monday, a fishing vessel reportedly contracted to work on the Revolution Wind project ran aground in a channel near Jamestown, Rhode Island, prompting a rescue and response operation.

In the early hours of Monday Morning, the Virginia Wave grounded near Beavertail State Park, between Narragansett and Jamestown, Rhode Island. The good Samaritan vessel Deep Cygnus rescued four crewmembers, and all made it safely off the boat without injury. Luckily, the vessel avoided flooding, even though it took on a severe list during its time aground.

The Virginia Wave refloated later in the day and the crew reboarded, then returned to the port of Quonset - but not before the boat spilled an undetermined amount of diesel fuel.

The Coast Guard is assessing the environmental impact of the small-scale spill, according to local media. Orsted, operator of Revolution Wind, has not yet commented.

Revolution Wind is a 700 MW, 65-turbine offshore wind farm located 15 miles south of the Rhode Island coast and 32 miles southeast of Connecticut, adjacent to South Fork Wind. It is built to supply power markets in both Rhode Island and Connecticut.

Work on the project began in 2023, and the first turbine was installed in September 2024. Delays in completing an onshore substation have pushed back the opening date for the project from 2025 to 2026, and Orsted booked an impairment charge on Revolution Wind in August due to construction delays.

A previous project partner, Eversource, sold its stake in Revolution Wind at a loss earlier this year.