Fishing Vessel Capsizes After Collision With Tanker, Two Missing

Bow Fortune (file image courtesy Odfjell) By The Maritime Executive 01-14-2020 08:11:00

On Tuesday, the chemical tanker Bow Fortune collided with the 80-foot fishing vessel Pappy's Pride near the Galveston jetties on the outskirts of Galveston, Texas. The collision caused the fishing vessel to capsize, leaving two fishermen missing, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

At 1535 hours Tuesday, Vessel Traffic Service Houston-Galveston was notified of four people in the water after a collision between the Pappy's Pride and the 600-foot chemical tanker Bow Fortune near the Galveston jetties, two long granite jetties at the entrance to the Houston-Galveston Ship Channel.

Sector Houston-Galveston issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched two Station Galveston response boat crews to the scene. Two of the fishing vessel's crewmembers were pulled from the water by the crew of a good Samaritan vessel and a response boat crew. Both were transferred to emergency medical services personnel.

The search for the remaining two fishermen is ongoing, and the cause of the collision is under investigation.

The Bow Fortune is a Norwegian-flagged chemical tanker built in 1999. As of Tuesday evening, she was moored alongside a pier in Galveston.