Fisherman Floating in Java Sea Saved by Viken Tanker Managed by Wallem

Wallem is recounting the heroics of the crew aboard one of the newest tankers it manages. The 110,000 dwt Angleviken, a newly built LNG-fueled crude oil tanker, came across a fisherman floating in the Java Sea for two days in a life ring.

They miraculously found the man in the water 12 nautical miles from land. The reports are that he told them he jumped from the fishing boat he was working on because he had been working without pay. He was brought aboard safely and both conscious and uninjured.

The master of the Avgleviken, Captain Bhanu Kundi, reportedly sighted an object floating in the water approximately 2.5 nautical miles ahead of the tanker while they were sailing in the Java Sea. He maneuvered the massive 820-foot (250-meter) tanker and sounded the general alarm with a man overboard announcement when they realized it was a person floating in the water.

The crew of Indian, Ukrainian, and Filipino seafarers started the rescue operation. They successfully recovered the man in just 45 minutes from when the alarm was sounded.

“The crew of Angleviken acted with exemplary speed and discipline to rescue a fellow seafarer in distress within an hour of the first sighting,” said Alexander Ostrovskiy, Senior Marine & Safety Manager, Wallem Group. “We thank them for their professionalism throughout this incident, and for once more demonstrating their over-riding commitment to the protection of life at sea.”

Wallem has been managing the tanker which is registered in Liberia since it entered service in 2023. As an LNG-fueled crude oil tanker it is one of the newest and most advanced vessels in the fleet.

